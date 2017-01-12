Lake Tahoe weather update: Some power outages could last days | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Falling trees are causing chaos for utility providers around Lake Tahoe, including on the West Shore where many Liberty Utilities customers continue to be without power.

Liberty reported just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday that sporadic outages are occurring throughout its coverage area, and the situation is changing hourly.

Restoration work will continue between Tahoe City and Fallen Leaf Road (Highway 89), but customers in neighborhoods with heavy damage should prepare to be without power for multiple days, according to Liberty.

That includes some of the Tahoe Pines area from Barker Pass Road to Cherry Street, where there are multiple poles down that may require helicopter repair, according to Liberty. Thursday’s weather will likely delay any helicopter operations until Friday at the earliest.

Crews are attempting to restore power by attacking the outage from two different directions. The first is north from Fallen Leaf Road. The goal is to energize up to Tahoe Pines by midnight.

The second is south from Tahoe City to Barker Pass Road (Highway 89). The goal there is to energize up to Barker Pass Road by midnight.

In both instances, some neighborhoods with heavy damage will be isolated so other customers can be energized.

According to Liberty’s website, 2,092 customers in El Dorado County currently are being impacted, while 3,027 customers in Placer County are effected. A total of 5,309 customers are currently impacted in Liberty’s seven-county California service region.

On the Nevada side of the lake, NV Energy was reporting a total of 130 impacted customers as of 11:30 a.m.