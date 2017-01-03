Lake Tahoe weather: Winter storm upgraded, additional 1-2 feet of snow expected | TahoeDailyTribune.com

An avalanche warning will be in effect for the greater Truckee-Tahoe region from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.

The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded the next winter storm to be even stronger.

According to NWS, a winter storm warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

In all, 12 to 24 inches of snow is expected at lake level, with 2 to 4 feet likely above 7,000 feet at certain areas.

Wind gusts of 45 mph at ground levels, with gusts approaching 100 mph across Sierra ridges, will compound the storm and make travel throughout the region difficult.

This snow is in addition to the 1 to 3 feet of snow that has fallen throughout the region since Monday morning, according to NWS and regional ski resorts.

The heaviest snow has fallen on the West Shore, with Homewood Mountain Resort already reporting 35 inches as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe all are reported 30 inches, with 27 inches recorded at Northstar.

The weather has forced the closure Tuesday of all schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District; across the state line, meanwhile, Incline Village public schools are on 2-hour delay, according to the Washoe County School District.

Visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/tahoe.htm to stay up to date with road conditions.