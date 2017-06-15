Lakeside yoga, wine tasting and a dog music festival | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Wine and Cheese Tour

Spend two hours at the Thunderbird Lodge every Friday through Oct. 20, exploring the property, sipping wine and beer while tasting artisan cheeses and hors d’oeuvres.

When: Friday, June 16 | 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Thunderbird Lodge

Cost: Adults 21+: $100

Online: http://www.thunderbirdtahoe.org

2. Alpenglow Sports’ Mountain Festival Summer

Browse the online calendar for a long list of fun, outdoor events in running, climbing, yoga, water sports, wilderness classes, films, and more.

When: Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 25

Where: Locations vary by event

Cost: Rentals and ticket cost vary by event

Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com

3. Third Friday Walk & Learn

Director of Public Works, Joe Pomroy, will educate guests on the sewer pumping station and creek restoration operations during a walking tour.

When: Friday, June 16 | 10 a.m.

Where: IVGID Recreation Center parking lot

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.ivgidpublicworks.org

4. 8th Annual Peaks and Paws

Bring your four-legged friends to Squaw Valley for two days of live music, delicious food, wine and beer tastings, as well as dog-friendly guided hikes and vendors you and your pets will love.

When: Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 18

Where: The Village at Squaw Valley

Cost: Free event, items for purchase

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

5. Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Sierra Nevada Alliance and Keep Squaw True present a film festival including live music, beer and wine, and a silent auction.

When: Saturday, June 17 | Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Music: 7 p.m.; Films: 9 p.m.

Where: California 89 Boutique

Cost: $10-$15 in advance; $20 at the door

Online: http://www.sierranevadaalliance.org

6. 12th Annual Tahoe City Wine Walk

Visit Tahoe City to taste wine varietals and gourmet food from top restaurants and catering companies, celebrating the start of the summer season.

When: Saturday, June 17 | Noon-4 p.m.

Where: Tahoe City

Cost: Adult: $45 in advance, $50 day of; Designated driver: $20

Online: http://www.tahoecitywinewalk.com

7. Lake Tahoe Sports Festival

Join challenging, man-powered race events on bike, foot or paddleboard through June 25 by registering for Adventure Sports Week’s Lake Tahoe Sports Festival.

When: Saturday, June 17 – 26

Where: North Lake Tahoe

Cost: Activity registration fees vary

Online: http://www.adventuresportsweektahoe.com

8. Father’s Day Beginner’s Hike

Tahoe Adventure Company will lead a mellow and fun hike for Father’s Day, presented by Lowa Boots and Darn Tough Vermont Socks. Participants will get a free pair of Darn Tough socks after the 5- to 6-mile low-impact hike.

When: Sunday, June 18 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Alpenglow Sports

Cost: Free, plus a 20% discount on any Lowa trail model

Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com

9. Burton Creek Trail Run

Run a 6K, 12K, or a half marathon during the Burton Creek Trail Run, including kids races for children ages 4 and up.

When: Sunday, June 18 | Check-in: 7-8:15 a.m.

Where: Highlands Community Center, Tahoe City

Cost: $30 – $62 depending on registration.

Online: http://www.tahoetrailrunning.com

10. Concerts at Commons Beach

Every Sunday through Sept. 3, Tahoe City will host free concerts at Commons Beach. This weekend guests will enjoy Groove Foundry/Matty Reardon & Friends.

When: Sunday, June 18 | 3-7 p.m.

Where: Commons Beach

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.