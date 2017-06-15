Lakeside yoga, wine tasting and a dog music festival | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lakeside yoga, wine tasting and a dog music festival
June 15, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
1. Wine and Cheese Tour
Spend two hours at the Thunderbird Lodge every Friday through Oct. 20, exploring the property, sipping wine and beer while tasting artisan cheeses and hors d’oeuvres.
When: Friday, June 16 | 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Thunderbird Lodge
Cost: Adults 21+: $100
Online: http://www.thunderbirdtahoe.org
2. Alpenglow Sports’ Mountain Festival Summer
Browse the online calendar for a long list of fun, outdoor events in running, climbing, yoga, water sports, wilderness classes, films, and more.
When: Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 25
Where: Locations vary by event
Cost: Rentals and ticket cost vary by event
Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com
3. Third Friday Walk & Learn
Director of Public Works, Joe Pomroy, will educate guests on the sewer pumping station and creek restoration operations during a walking tour.
When: Friday, June 16 | 10 a.m.
Where: IVGID Recreation Center parking lot
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.ivgidpublicworks.org
4. 8th Annual Peaks and Paws
Bring your four-legged friends to Squaw Valley for two days of live music, delicious food, wine and beer tastings, as well as dog-friendly guided hikes and vendors you and your pets will love.
When: Saturday, June 17 – Sunday, June 18
Where: The Village at Squaw Valley
Cost: Free event, items for purchase
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
5. Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Sierra Nevada Alliance and Keep Squaw True present a film festival including live music, beer and wine, and a silent auction.
When: Saturday, June 17 | Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Music: 7 p.m.; Films: 9 p.m.
Where: California 89 Boutique
Cost: $10-$15 in advance; $20 at the door
Online: http://www.sierranevadaalliance.org
6. 12th Annual Tahoe City Wine Walk
Visit Tahoe City to taste wine varietals and gourmet food from top restaurants and catering companies, celebrating the start of the summer season.
When: Saturday, June 17 | Noon-4 p.m.
Where: Tahoe City
Cost: Adult: $45 in advance, $50 day of; Designated driver: $20
Online: http://www.tahoecitywinewalk.com
7. Lake Tahoe Sports Festival
Join challenging, man-powered race events on bike, foot or paddleboard through June 25 by registering for Adventure Sports Week’s Lake Tahoe Sports Festival.
When: Saturday, June 17 – 26
Where: North Lake Tahoe
Cost: Activity registration fees vary
Online: http://www.adventuresportsweektahoe.com
8. Father’s Day Beginner’s Hike
Tahoe Adventure Company will lead a mellow and fun hike for Father’s Day, presented by Lowa Boots and Darn Tough Vermont Socks. Participants will get a free pair of Darn Tough socks after the 5- to 6-mile low-impact hike.
When: Sunday, June 18 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Alpenglow Sports
Cost: Free, plus a 20% discount on any Lowa trail model
Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com
9. Burton Creek Trail Run
Run a 6K, 12K, or a half marathon during the Burton Creek Trail Run, including kids races for children ages 4 and up.
When: Sunday, June 18 | Check-in: 7-8:15 a.m.
Where: Highlands Community Center, Tahoe City
Cost: $30 – $62 depending on registration.
Online: http://www.tahoetrailrunning.com
10. Concerts at Commons Beach
Every Sunday through Sept. 3, Tahoe City will host free concerts at Commons Beach. This weekend guests will enjoy Groove Foundry/Matty Reardon & Friends.
When: Sunday, June 18 | 3-7 p.m.
Where: Commons Beach
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.