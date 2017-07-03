Lake Tahoe lakewide beach cleanup on July 5 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

On the day after Independence Day celebrations around Lake Tahoe, hundreds of residents and visitors will gather for lakewide beach cleanups, organized by the League to Save Lake Tahoe, to address holiday litter on Tahoe's shoreline.

Each year, Tahoe's nationally famous July Fourth celebrations leave the shoreline thrashed with trash. In the past several weeks, heat waves have added 12 billion gallons of snowmelt to the Lake, putting much of Tahoe's beaches underwater. With large numbers of visitors expected, there could be a higher concentration of litter on the remaining shoreline, with added pressure on nearby trails and open spaces, as people attempt to find a place to enjoy the Lake and fireworks shows.

Residents and visitors are invited to join the League, in partnership with land managers and business sponsors, at one of five meeting spots to help clean up litter from some of the hardest-hit beaches. These cleanups support those land managers who have cleanup staff and fill an even more critical gap for those who have none. The League encourages community members to pack out what they pack in, and encourages volunteers to RSVP at keeptahoeblue.org/july5.

The article was provided by the League to Save Lake Tahoe.