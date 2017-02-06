Large boulder removed from Hwy 50 near Glenbrook; minor delays still expected | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE: NDOT reported around 1:30 p.m. that the large boulder blocking the right eastbound lane of Hwy 50 has been removed by Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. using specialty equipment.

“Now that the boulder has been removed, the roadway surface will be evaluated to determine if impacted sections of roadway need to be repaved,” according to a release from the agency. “All lanes of U.S. 50 are anticipated to reopen this afternoon, but minor lane closures and travel delays are to be expected as final roadway repairs are made over the coming days.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________

A large boulder from a mudslide is blocking one lane of U.S. 50 eastbound near Glenbrook, and the Nevada Department of Transportation expects it to take at least a couple of days to be removed.

The boulder blocking the right EB lane US50W/Logan Creek pic.twitter.com/UkSm1vlbsZ — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) February 6, 2017



Early Monday morning, a snow and mudslide brought down debris and blocked the lane, but was soon cleared up by NDOT. Soon after, the large boulder came down and again blocked the eastbound right lane.

US50W/Logan Creek EB lane blocked by veh sized boulder. Traffic getting by slowly use caution in the area @nevadadot @DouglasSheriff pic.twitter.com/mHK9jGtNbJ — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) February 6, 2017



NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said that they are currently in discussions with local contractors on the safest and most efficient way to move the massive boulder.

“There still remains two westbound and one eastbound lane open,” said Ragonese. “We are expecting at least a couple of days to get it all cleared up.”

The National Weather Service in Reno warns drivers that with more rain and snow on the way, there could be more mud and rock slides.

Wow! Heavy rain will move in tonight & could produce more rock and mud slides, especially in steep terrain. Check the roads before you go! https://t.co/Eu1DiyREBQ — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 6, 2017



Up to 3 inches of snow is possible by Monday night in Truckee, 2 to 4 inches for Lake Tahoe, and 1 to 2 feet along the Sierra crest from Donner Pass to Mammoth Mountain.