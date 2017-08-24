Latin/World group Yolo Mambo performs at Kings Beach

If you go …

North Shore's Music on the Beach series continues with a performance from Yolo Mambo on Friday, Aug. 25. The gig is the second-to-last in the series, so be sure to enjoy the atmosphere of live outdoor music while you can.

"Yolo Mambo is an acoustic Latin/World quartet based in the Sacramento area playing Latin/World music on Spanish guitar, acoustic bass, percussion and four vocals," states the band's online biography.

Yolo Mambo has released three albums throughout the members' time together: 2009's "The Roulette of Romance," 2011's "World Wide" and 2015's "Twist of Fate."

"Combining influences from Gloria Estefan, Lake Street Dive, The Gipsy Kings and Pink Martini, Yolo Mambo has been impressing audiences in Northern California for almost 10 years with their rare multi-lingual blend of world music and jazz.

"Their trans-global rhythms will transport you to Brazil, Cuba, Peru, Senegal, Cape Verde, France, Spain, New Zealand and the USA," continues the bio.

Yolo Mambo performs at Kings Beach State Recreation Area beginning at 6 p.m.

The show is free to attend, and additional information is available online at http://www.facebook.com/musiconthebeachkb.

Learn more about the band online at http://www.yolomambo.com, or interact with Yolo Mambo on Facebook (@yolomamboband).

— Lake Tahoe Action