League to Save Lake Tahoe hosts film screening | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The League to Save Lake Tahoe is hosting the Tahoe premiere of "The Smog of the Sea," a new documentary featuring a seafaring expedition of citizen science, Friday at Tahoe Basecamp Hotel in South Lake Tahoe.

The public is invited to attend this special outdoor screening event, which will feature an in-person appearance by marine scientist Marcus Eriksen, one of the film's featured adventurers. In the film, Eriksen joins musician Jack Johnson and a group of surfers and outdoor athletes on a research journey aboard a 167-foot-tall schooner. A Keep Tahoe Blue short and another environmental mini-doc will also be featured. Proceeds benefit 5 Gyres Institute and the League to Save Lake Tahoe.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly, and bring a favorite camp chair. Enjoy free s'mores and popcorn around the campfires while listening to pre-show local live music. Drinks and food will be available at the Basecamp Beer Garden.