Leftover Salmon headlines North Shore’s Crystal Bay Club Casino in anticipation of New Year | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Slamgrass pioneers Leftover Salmon take the stage at North Shore’s Crystal Bay Club Casino for two nights of pre-New Year’s Eve jamming on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29.

The six-member band formed in 1989 and contributed to the growth of aggressive bluegrass, combining rock ‘n’ roll with country, Cajun, soul, jazz and zydeco sounds to create an all-new scene.

“It’s been great. We’re very lucky to have had such longevity as a band. We’ve definitely been through some changes, but Vince [Herman] and I have been in the band since the beginning, and we’ve had some different members,” vocalist, mandolin player and electric guitarist Drew Emmitt said.

Today, Emmitt, along with vocalist and guitarist Herman, vocalist and banjo player Andy Thorn, vocalist and bassist Garrison, drummer Alwyn Robinson and keyboardist Erik Deutsch make up Leftover Salmon.

“We’ve had the same, very solid lineup for a number of years. Greg’s been with us for 13 years. Our Banjo player Andy Thorn, I think he’s been with us going on seven years. We have a new keyboard player who’s been with us for almost a year — he’s awesome and we’re loving him. Our drummer’s been with us going on four years coming this spring,” Emmitt added.

“We’ve had a really solid lineup for quite a while. In my opinion this is my favorite lineup we’ve had. I think everybody’s great, and just kicking butt. It really feels solid. These are the best people we’ve played with — the most creative, and the most energetic band we’ve had. There’ve been some good versions of this band for sure, but I just feel really good about this one,” Emmitt said.

Twenty-seven years down the road, Leftover Salmon has played their share of gigs — though they no longer make over 200 tour stops each year, they still make time to perform together and are more conservative with their travels.

“We spread it out a little more. Now we’re probably doing around 90 plus days a year — we don’t do big, long tours like we used to. We do shorter tours, and are a little more strategic.

“We took a three-year break around ’05 to ’08, and when we got back together we started doing one-offs and festivals. It took a while to get back into doing any tours at all,” Emmitt explained. “It’s gotten more ramped up as we went along, but we’ve kept it pretty reasonable.”

The band’s catalog consists of nine albums, boasting tracks like “Get Up and Go,” “Bluegrass Pines” and “Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes,” among countless others.

Those interested in attending Leftover Salmon’s pre-New Year’s Eve party should look forward to a high-energy evening from a band well-versed in playing Tahoe gigs.

“We always have a lot of fun when we come to Tahoe — when we play Crystal Bay it’s always a really good time.

“If people haven’t seen the band in a while, get ready to rock out. We’re playing some of the most fun music we’ve ever played as a band,” Emmitt said.

Leftover Salmon tickets are available for $30 online at http://www.ticketmaster.com. Check out http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for additional information about the upcoming gig.