Liberty announces scholarship winners from Lake Tahoe schools | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Liberty Utilities recently announced the winners of its annual high school and community college scholarships, and several South Shore scholars made the cut.

Emily Doyle from South Tahoe High School and Hannah Brown from Lake Tahoe Community College were awarded scholarships.

Each high school senior received a $500 award, and the community college student received a $750 award.

"We're very pleased to once again offer these scholarships to deserving students," Jeanne-Marie Bruno, president of Liberty Utilities-California, said in a press release. "We truly enjoy supporting the communities we serve in this manner."

This is the fifth consecutive year that Liberty has provided these awards.

Other winners include:

Douglas High School – Hunter Celio

North Tahoe High School – Lionel Pascal

Truckee High School – Julia Meyer

Loyalton High School – Sequoia Bergstrom

Coleville High School – Slone McCann

Portola High School – Christina Silva