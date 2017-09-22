Liberty hosting free workshop on solar power

Liberty Utilities is hosting a free workshop this weekend focusing on solar energy in South Lake Tahoe.

As the Tribune reported earlier this month, demand for solar panels is on the rise on South Shore, which some attribute to continual decreases in the costs.

The workshop, which will take place from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, is intended for homeowners and small business owners in the region. Along with a discussion on various aspects of installing and using solar energy, Liberty will also discuss its solar incentive program.

While anyone can attend the event, only Liberty customers are eligible to apply for the solar incentive program, which provides cash incentives to offset the cost of installing solar panels on their home or small business. Schools within Liberty's service territory are also eligible.

So far, 30 customers have applied for the program. Representatives will also discuss energy efficiency options available through Liberty Utilities, including free energy audits to identify ways homeowners and businesses can save on both energy use and costs.

Although reservations are not required, interested individuals are encouraged to arrive early as seating space may be limited. The event will take place at the South Lake Tahoe Library, located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd.