Live at Lakeview begins with Scott Pemberton Band and Mescalito | TahoeDailyTribune.com

One of South Shore's hottest summer traditions returns this week. On Thursday, June 22, Live at Lakeview returns for its sixth season in South Lake Tahoe with a performance from the Scott Pemberton Band.

"Scott Pemberton's sound is much like the vibe of his native Portland: freaky, fun and just the right amount of weird," states the artist's online biography.

Known for his ability to defy genre classification, Pemberton is a unique talent with music that evokes a positive attitude.

"Scott naturally applies his own lens/stamp to the sounds of the Pacific North West, the region he has always called home. The deep jazz, NW rock/grunge, blues roots and the west coast funk. It's all there, and often all in the same song.

"Regardless of genre though, Pemberton's musical journey is marked by two unmistakable realities: You always know when you're hearing a Scott Pemberton song. And you're always going to be captivated," continues the bio.

This is one concert you won't want to miss — the musician's talent of playing the guitar with no strap is a feat best experienced in person.

Pemberton performs at Lakeview Commons on Thursday, June 22, and is joined by South Lake Tahoe-based jazz rock soul band Mescalito.

Parking is limited, but the venue offers a free bike valet service.

Learn more about the free gig online at http://www.liveatlakeview.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action