Live at Lakeview begins with Scott Pemberton Band and Mescalito | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Live at Lakeview begins with Scott Pemberton Band and Mescalito
June 15, 2017
If you go …
What: Scott Pemberton Band
When: Thursday, June 22, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Lakeview Commons
Tickets: Free
One of South Shore's hottest summer traditions returns this week. On Thursday, June 22, Live at Lakeview returns for its sixth season in South Lake Tahoe with a performance from the Scott Pemberton Band.
"Scott Pemberton's sound is much like the vibe of his native Portland: freaky, fun and just the right amount of weird," states the artist's online biography.
Known for his ability to defy genre classification, Pemberton is a unique talent with music that evokes a positive attitude.
"Scott naturally applies his own lens/stamp to the sounds of the Pacific North West, the region he has always called home. The deep jazz, NW rock/grunge, blues roots and the west coast funk. It's all there, and often all in the same song.
"Regardless of genre though, Pemberton's musical journey is marked by two unmistakable realities: You always know when you're hearing a Scott Pemberton song. And you're always going to be captivated," continues the bio.
This is one concert you won't want to miss — the musician's talent of playing the guitar with no strap is a feat best experienced in person.
Pemberton performs at Lakeview Commons on Thursday, June 22, and is joined by South Lake Tahoe-based jazz rock soul band Mescalito.
Parking is limited, but the venue offers a free bike valet service.
Learn more about the free gig online at http://www.liveatlakeview.com.
— Lake Tahoe Action