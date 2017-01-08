Live coverage of floods around Lake Tahoe and in northern Nevada | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Rain continues to drench the Tahoe Basin and region, where a flood watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

Flooding has been reported in some areas of South Lake Tahoe, which opened two emergency evacuation centers.

As of 6 p.m., the Lake Tahoe Airport had recorded 3.41 inches or rain in 24 hours. Another 3.73 inches of rain were recorded Saturday morning and afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, a total of 6 to 12 inches of rain could fall around Lake Tahoe through the duration of the storm, which rolled into the area Saturday morning.