Live stream of Tahoe Town Hall: Addressing Homelessness

The Tahoe Regional Young Professionals are hosting the next installment of the Tahoe Town Hall series.

The event, “Addressing Homelessness,” is scheduled to run from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Participating panel members include: Dr. Marissa Muscat, director of the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, which runs the Lake Tahoe Warm Room; Cheyanne Lane, supportive services coordinator with Tahoe Youth & Family Services; Daniel Del Monte, director of the community services division for El Dorado County Health and Human Services; Rabbi Evon Yakar of Temple Bat Yam; Benjamin Henwood, assistant professor of social work at the University of Southern California and author of “Housing First: Ending Homelessness, Transforming Systems, and Changing Lives;” and Lt. Dave Stevenson of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

You can find coverage of the event at tahoedailytribune.com and in Friday’s edition of the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Previous stories

A Fresh Perspective: Tahoe Town Hall focusing on homelessness set for today

Tahoe Regional Young Professionals town hall to focus on homelessness