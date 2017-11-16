Loaded night of ski films at South Lake Brewing Company

If you go …

The first ski resort on Tahoe's South Shore opens Friday, Nov. 17 — after tearin' it up at Heavenly Mountain Resort, head to South Lake Brewing Company for the basin premiere of Transworld Snowboarding's newest film, "Arcadia."

"'Arcadia' documents snowboarders in perpetual pursuit of paradise. 'Arcadia' is an image or idea of life in a place believed to be perfect. It is a promised land.

"It is untouched turns, lap after lap. A polished handrail with no cops. A pristine cliff with a bottomless landing," states the snowboarding magazine's website.

The event is brought to South Lake Tahoe by Local Freshies, a basin-based company that provides up-to-date ski and snowboard news in a variety of ski towns, production company Bird Flu Crew and host venue SLBC.

Apart from "Arcadia," the night also features ski films "Bird Flu Crew — The Movie" and "Future Freeheel."

"Lake Tahoe's 2016-17 winter will go down in the record books as legendary. South Lake Tahoe's very own Bird Flu Crew was there documenting every bit of it," states a press release from Local Freshies.

Recommended Stories For You

The Crew's film "features backcountry boarding, sled carnage and footage from around the basin," continues the release.

Don't miss your chance to see Tahoe as the star!

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 showings, which are free to attend and open to guests of all ages.

SLBC is located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Learn more online at http://www.facebook.com/southlakebrewingcompany.

— Lake Tahoe Action