Local band The Wrinkle headlines Music on the Beach

The 2017 Music on the Beach series held at Kings Beach comes to a close this weekend with a performance from local band The Wrinkle.

The award-winning group, which calls Kings Beach home, brings bluegrass to the North Shore on Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.

"The current lineup of Andrew Brimm (drum), John Jewett (bass), Mike Mazzie (mandolin) and Andrew Ryan (guitar) proudly mix original material about local life with a range of covers that vary in style from traditional bluegrass to reggae," states the Facebook page for the event.

The Wrinkle is no stranger to the local performing circuit, and have played at a mix of parades and local venues since 2009.

In addition to music, the final gig — as with the former Music on the Beach shows — features food vendors and more.

"Local craft brewery Alibi Ale Works, draft beer and wine and soda will be available for purchase," states the Facebook event page.

Music on the Beach is free to attend and takes place at Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

Additional information about the series is available at http://www.facebook.com/musiconthebeachkb. Learn more about The Wrinkle on Facebook (@thewrinkleband).

— Lake Tahoe Action