All-new Asian cuisine at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa’s Fortune | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Shore's third all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is now open. The new location, Fortune, kicked off its second week in business on Thursday, April 20, at a spot inside MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Featuring a lengthy menu with traditional selections of nigiri, hand rolls and more, executive chef Jon LaRue prepares the Asian cuisine with flourish.

"Fortune is founded on the flavors of Southeast Asia — Japanese flair with a sushi concept," LaRue said.

Thanks to the establishment's staff, I was able to enjoy a night of all-you-can-eat sushi. How does it compare to others you can find throughout Tahoe's South Shore?

The dragon roll is memorable when topped with a little extra spice. While nothing disappoints, it doesn't necessarily leave a long-lasting impression; however, certainly don't deter friends from refueling here after a long day adventuring.

Throughout my time at Fortune, I sampled the Mickey & Donald nigiri to start and followed up with the spider, volcano, MontBleu and Mr. Tim's rolls, salmon nigiri and upside down shrimp — a lot of food to conquer, but a necessary variety to get a taste of what Fortune has to offer.

Everything was fresh with notable flavor, but for the sushi connoisseur, it should be noted that the fish is acquired from Sierra Gold in Reno, unlike other Asian restaurants on the South Shore that import from Hawaii.

"Sushi's success depends on the variety of the menu and the freshness of the fish. [LaRue] gets the best product," MontBleu food and beverage director Ahmad Ahmad said.

"Everything is specially ordered and specially cut. Every item is specific to our menu," added LaRue.

If Fortune takes off like LaRue expects it to, he intends to turn the restaurant's back wall into a 40-foot sushi bar, which would complement the eatery's current bar located to the right of the venue.

Fortune is open Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays 5-10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 5-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat sushi is $27.95. Learn more online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.