Amgen funds benefit trail building in Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority raised more than $1,700 at last month's Amgen Tour of California, and the funds have been donated to Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association for trail building this summer.

TAMBA is currently working with the U.S. Forest Service on the initial phase of what will eventually be 15 miles of new trails on Lake Tahoe's South Shore.

The first phase includes construction of a 2-mile shared-use trail starting near the intersection of Fallen Leaf Lake Road and Emerald Bay Road, and continuing uphill until it connects with Angora Ridge Road. Another 2.5-mile trail will be constructed along the length of Angora Ridge. Lastly, a 1.5-mile trail will connect Angora Ridge to the network near Mule Deer Court.

Public volunteer trail days are slated for June 24, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 23.

"This new trail system is a true community effort and to have the LTVA on board providing support is a huge boost to our organization," said Ben Fish, president and chair of the TAMBA board. "This has been many years in the works, but until recently the construction was completely unfunded."

The LTVA raised the funds through a silent auction held at the welcome reception for the Amgen riders.

The Amgen Tour of California is a four-day stage race. This year, Lake Tahoe hosted the start and Stage 2 on May 11 – 12. Over 100 athletes rode around the 72-mile shoreline.