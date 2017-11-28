High Vibe Society increases event, workshop offerings for creatives in South Lake Tahoe

Local artists looking for a way to connect with fellow creatives will get increased opportunities to do so in the coming months.

Thanks to High Vibe Society Artisan Collective, an array of workshops, events and galleries will find a home on Tahoe's South Shore.

The society, which opened in July earlier this year, has the goal of offering the community new ways to get involved in the arts — and founder Erin Ulcickas hopes that ramping up the art space's events will play a role in the process.

"We want to offer different levels of connection with [our] neighbors, and have local artists tap into their own creativity and slice of humanity — as far as where people come from, and how even if we look, act, dress or sound different it doesn't necessarily mean we are.

"The overall goal is to have better community engagement and understanding of people who are different than you," she noted.

These events include bi-monthly offerings, such as the Embroidery Circle, as well as one-time events like the upcoming Local Lowdown Pop-up Shop and Movie Premiere.

"At the Embroidery Circle [people] bring in whatever project they're working on, sit in community and converse with each other while still creating something that's meaningful — it helps with community engagement to meet people you might not in another setting," said Ulcickas.

"The Local Lowdown Pop-up Shop is a pretty big event," she continued. "It's a pray-for-snow party with local vendors that are all Tahoe-based and sell any type of gear from apparel to boards and skis."

To kick off the month of December, High Vibe Society is hosting a closing reception for the Color Block gallery that is currently shown on-site (Friday, Dec. 1), in addition to a Black Light Disco (Saturday, Dec. 2), a figure drawing class (Monday, Dec. 4) and Trash Talk gallery opening (Sunday, Dec. 17).

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the organization will also begin monthly "Artists, Assemble!" meetings for fellow creatives to learn from one another.

"It's specifically for artists to help other artists: How to get work into galleries, how to price — it's coming together, sharing and networking to get over certain obstacles," Ulcickas said.

At the start of the new year High Vibe Society will begin offering additional photography and figure drawing classes, as well as painting-based classes in a variety of mediums.

Ulcickas is also in the process of increasing paint and sip classes (produced by her other affiliate, Tahoe Brush and Bottle) to three times weekly. The events will be held in the High Vibe Society building.

All High Vibe Society offerings are open to the public, but there are fees for non-members.

Learn more about High Vibe Society online at http://www.highvibesociety.org. For up-to-date information on events, check out the organization on Facebook (@highvibesociety).

High Vibe Society is located at 989 Third St., Unit B.