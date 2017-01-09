Auditions scheduled for Lake Tahoe Community College’s production of “Love/Sick” | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The next installment of the Theatre Arts program at Lake Tahoe Community College is in the works — on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the department will host auditions for its upcoming production of John Cariani’s “Love/Sick.”

The college is looking for actors and actresses of all ages for the show, which will take place March 17-26 this year. Those interested in participating should attend auditions, held at 7 p.m. in LTCC’s Duke Theatre. “Love/Sick,” a romantic and tragic comedy, is a collection of nine twisted and funny short plays.

“Quirky, humorous and poignant, ‘Love/Sick’ is a darker cousin to Cariani’s play ‘Almost, Maine,’ a big hit for the Theatre Department a few years ago. Set on a Friday night in an ‘alternate suburban reality,’ the play explores the pain and joy that comes with being in love,” according to a press release from LTCC.

Actors will read excerpts from the play during auditions, and are encouraged to study the script prior to Tuesday. LTCC’s Roberta Mason Library has copies of the script available on reserve, and audition scenes are available at the Theatre Department.

Light and sound board operators, backstage and construction crews, as well as stage manager positions are also available. Students and community members are invited to audition for a role or be part of the technical crew.

For more information on auditions and character breakdowns, visit the Theatre Department website through http://www.ltcc.edu. Additional details are available by calling the department at 530-541-4660, ext. 240.