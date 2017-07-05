 Lake Tahoe high schools organize inaugural Battle of the Boxes | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Submitted by Mia Idzorek

Whittell and South Tahoe high schools squared off in the first Battle of the Boxes Clothing Drive, which concluded on June 2. Tâhe clothing drive, which amassed more than 500 pounds of clothing, was organized by South Tahoe student Mia Idzoreâk and Whittell student Tatum Bunnett. As was expected, South Tahoe High, with its much higher enrollment, brought in approximately 405 pounds of clothing to Whittellâs 96 pounds. However, after adjusting for the number of students at each school, Whittell was declared the winner, having raised .45 pounds of clothing per student to South Tahoeâs .40 pounds per student. âBlue Lake Animal Care Center (BlueLakeVet.com) âshared its large pet scale to weigh the clothing. When asked about the genesis for the project, Mia Idzorek explained, âI was visiting with a neighbor who volunteers at Bread & Broth and she âcommented that there was a need for âteenageâ clothing that wasnât being met. Iâm thrilled with the generosity of my fellow students.â Tatum Bunnett added, ââIt's wonderful to see both South Tahoe and Whittell come together to make a difference in our community.â" The clothing was delivered to Tahoe Youth and Family Services, a central organization that assists families from both high schools. While they have a good supply of clothing right now, they âwould like to remind everyone that they can always use donations of nonperishable food. Tahoe Youth and Family Services (tahoeyouth.org) is located at 1021 Fremont Ave. âBunnett and Idzorek extend their gratitude to both school communities for their generosity, and look forward to battling again next yearâ.