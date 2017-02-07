Benko Art Gallery presents at Tahoe Art League meeting | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Unleash your inner connoisseur on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with the Tahoe Art League, as the organization welcomes John Benko for a presentation on the development of his South Shore gallery.

Benko Art Gallery, located at 3979 Lake Tahoe Blvd., opened in April 2016 and features contemporary fine art ranging from surreal to 3D photography and assemblages.

The owner will present his story, entitled “From Dream to Reality — the Opening of Benko Art Gallery,” discussing why and how he came to set up shop close to Stateline.

“[Benko] is a classically trained artist living in South Lake Tahoe whose style is easily recognized for its bright-colored backgrounds overlaid with tight, stylized line work. It has been his dream to open his own art gallery.

“Owner John Benko is always on the lookout for up-and-coming local and regional artists who, in his eye, are the new trend-setters of today’s art world. To this end, he is having monthly opening receptions for new shows that include live music and painting demonstrations, as well as raffles for original art,” states a press release from TAL.

The presentation also includes input and examples of art from four artists whose work is featured in the gallery.

Each artist — Candice Liberty, Dave Justice, Will Eichelberger and Chelsea Kosta — will talk about their styles and have their work on display.

The talk, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. in the Aspen Room at Lake Tahoe Community College. Attendees will also be able to ask questions and interact with the artists during the event.

For additional information, call 530-544-2313 or visit http://www.talart.org.