Businesses move from Knights Inn property | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Businesses move from Knights Inn property

Claire Cudahy / Tahoe Daily Tribune |

As demolition time nears for the Knights Inn, the three other businesses located on the property have gone their separate ways. Moâs Place closed its doors in April and will not be reopening elsewhere. Classic Cuts has moved to 987 Edgewood Circle in South Lake Tahoe, in the shopping center that also houses Dominoâs Pizza. Owner Jack Young said that with the new location comes more treatment options, like full-body waxing and facials. The Tahoe Vapory, previously owned by Young, now is owned and operated by long-time manager Terry Albritton. The vape shop moved to Stateline, Nevada and can now be found at 31 U.S. 50 #203.