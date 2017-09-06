Caltrans: Expect delays on US 50 in South Lake Tahoe

Increased lane restrictions on U.S. 50 near the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe are leading to longer trips on the city’s primary artery. And motorists can expect that to continue through the majority of the remaining construction season, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

The contractor working on the $56 million water-quality improvement project was granted the discretion to reduce the highway to one open lane in each direction starting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Lane reductions are allowed to occur around the clock until 11 a.m. Fridays, at which point construction must be paused through the weekend.

The work schedule for the remainder of the construction season will be around the clock from midnight Sunday to 11 a.m. Friday starting the week of Sept. 10, according to Caltrans. Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

The construction occurring between the Y and Winnemucca Avenue is the first of a three-phase project aimed at improving water quality. The entire project will cover 2 miles, eventually stretching to Trout Creek, and include new drainage filtration systems, curbs and gutters, new sidewalks, a wider highway to include 6-foot shoulders on each side, and a new roadway surface, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans expects to complete the project in fall 2019.

The project is part of Caltrans' commitment to the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program (EIP) to help protect Lake Tahoe's clarity by filtering stormwater runoff before it enters the lake. It will be the last of 22 EIP projects Caltrans has built on state highways all around the Lake Tahoe Basin.