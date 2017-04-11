City, county to host meeting on South Lake Tahoe senior center | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County are hosting a meeting Thursday, April 13, to discuss future needs of the senior center.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. at the center, located at 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Elected officials hope to gather ideas and suggestions for the 10,000-square-foot facility, which servers as a gathering place and an activity center for local seniors. According to the city's website, the center has a lending library, a lounge and free internet access offered in a computer lab, along with various meeting rooms.