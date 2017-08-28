City of South Lake Tahoe to host public workshop on cannabis regulations

With California still working on its statewide recreational cannabis regulations for retail sales, production, growth and testing, local jurisdictions like South Lake Tahoe are attempting to gauge public opinion on the subject as they await the baseline rules.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5 – 9 p.m., city officials are hosting a public workshop on cannabis at the city council chambers.

City Council is looking for input on how to regulate medicinal sales, recreational sales, edible production, commercial grows and testing.

"I'm interested in hearing their opinions on what should be allowed to be sold, grown, and produced, if anything. Specifics like how many retail shops for medicinal and recreational, where should they be located, limitations on advertising and signage, how should we decide who does or does not get a license, deli sales vs. pre-packaged sales, how large a tax to pay for administration and enforcement and possibly a drug task force to tackle opioids, thoughts on testing labs and more," said Mayor Austin Sass.

Though possession, consumption and personal cultivation of recreational marijuana became legal in California following the passage of Prop. 64 in November, recreational sales, production, growth and testing are not permitted until Jan. 1, 2018.

State officials are working to craft regulations in time for that deadline. Local jurisdictions can ultimately enact stricter regulations, additional taxes, or ban retail sales and commercial growth altogether.

State officials plan to put an online licensing system up before the January deadline, allowing people to apply for permits to sell, produce edibles and grow recreational cannabis. The state can then perform background checks on applicants, but cannot issue state licenses unless they have received the green light from their local governments. The state can, however, issue a temporary license for those in compliance with local jurisdictions.

"As an intro, legal staff will update the public on the regulations published and what the city needs to do to protect itself from individuals applying directly to the state prior to council adopting our own set of ordinances," added Sass.

The public workshop is being held in city council chambers located at 1901 Airport Road in South Lake Tahoe.