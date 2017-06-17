Construction progresses on Stateline waterfront community (video) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Though a snow-heavy winter — and one giant puddle of water — has caused some delays for the South Shore's newest lakefront community, construction is still plugging along at Tahoe Beach Club.

New drone footage released by Tahoe Beach Club in early June shows the progress made on two buildings that will contain 46 high-end, whole-ownership condominiums — phase one of the project, which will ultimately construct a total of 143 residences at the end of Kahle Drive in Stateline.

The two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom residences range in size from 1,000 to 4,000 square feet and in price from $1 million to over $4 million.

The first residences are expected to be completed by next January or February. The remaining buildings will be constructed over the next few years with a total project completion date scheduled for 2020.

Construction of the gated community's waterfront Beach Club is also part of the project's first leg, but standing water on site has delayed the start date.

"We expect to start on that as soon as the water is gone — maybe in the next couple of weeks," said Greg Traxler, vice president of sales and marketing at Tahoe Beach Club.

The waterfront Beach Club will include an infinity pool overlooking the lake, fine dining, a beachside bar and grill, spa, fitness center and full-service concierge services. The Tahoe Beach Club recently purchased a yacht for its members. It will be staffed with a full-time captain and moored off the 160-foot floating pier, which can be accessed from the community's private beach.

The club and its amenities are not open to the public, but members can gift a membership to a non-resident.

"We've secured over $50 million in purchase contracts already," said Traxler.

Tahoe Beach Club broke ground last August. The site previously housed a 50-year-old mobile home community — Tahoe Shores Mobile Home Park. The land was purchased for $12.6 million in February 2002, and the final residents vacated the area at the beginning of 2016.

As part of the project's requirements by Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), Tahoe Beach Club had to replace 56 units of deed-restricted housing, which the company fulfilled by purchasing an apartment complex off of Kahle Drive.

Stormwater improvements also required by the TRPA will reduce sediment runoff into the lake from approximately 11,000 pounds a year to 600 pounds once the project is completed.