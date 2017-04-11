Douglas County announces preemptive emergency declaration for spring flooding | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Douglas County announces preemptive emergency declaration for spring flooding
April 11, 2017
A declaration of emergency was preemptively announced by Douglas Commissioners on Thursday in anticipation of spring flooding.
Commissioners approved a declaration of emergency in preparation for "substantial water runoff [that] has the potential to destroy significant amounts of property and will threaten the lives of Douglas County residents," according to a memo by the county.
The declaration is the third within a four-month period for the county. It marks the first time emergencies from flooding have been claimed with such frequency, said East Fork Fire Chief Tod Carlini.
"It's unprecedented we are seeking a third declaration here," Carlini said.
Emergency declarations were declared following January and February's flooding.
The declaration makes 11 specific requests for assistance from the state and the federal government, among them:
Expediting any and all permitting required for mitigation work in or near the Carson River;
Assistance with removal of sediment, debris, sand and gravel bars on the Carson River where significant deposits occurred during recent floods;
Assistance with vegetation removal impeding flows through the bypass underflow north of Cradlebaugh Bridge; and
Assistance with riverbank stabilization on the Carson River.
The resolution is a proactive approach to managing storm damage, Carlini said. It covers damage incurred during storms from this weekend through June, "when the threat is eased," he said.
Carlini said flooding is expected in the area over a two week period around Memorial Day.
Nearby Lyon and Churchill counties have already declared preemptive states of emergency, he said.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
- You may know her as the woman who blows kisses to cars in South Lake Tahoe
- Homeless issue forces closure of South Y Transit Center Station
- Zalanta Resort at the Village’s luxury condos in South Lake Tahoe set to open May 1
- ‘Not in our county’: Marijuana establishments snuffed out by Douglas County Commissioners
- City, county to host meeting on South Lake Tahoe senior center
Trending Sitewide
- You may know her as the woman who blows kisses to cars in South Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather: Nearly 2 feet of snow recorded in 24 hours, more expected today
- Body of missing Sacramento woman found in Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe
- Work-and-play week seeks to attract businesses, workers to South Lake Tahoe
- Friends of missing Sacramento woman found dead issue statement thanking South Lake Tahoe community