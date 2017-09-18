Douglas County School District superintendent sets goals

Superintendent Teri White made it a priority to move the Douglas County School District forward on Tuesday.

White laid out three goals for the 2017-18 school year during the Douglas County School District Board of Trustees meeting at Douglas High School.

White' first goal is to "provide leadership in assisting all administrative staff to gain a better understanding of the use of data."

White said she has already started training teachers and principals on how to work with Microsoft Excel and pivot tables to help them organize some of their data.

"The reason that is important is that as a building leader, if I am not proficient at disaggregating the data and determining how I can move my school forward, we'll never be able to move the district forward," said White.

White's second goal is "assuring that every student learns and the district achievement grows annually."

Recommended Stories For You

White said the district is not growing, instead it continues to perform at a stagnant level.

"If we're not growing, we're not really promoting student achievement," White said.

The last goal the superintendent set out for the district was to ensure "effective communication with employees, family and the community to promote positive culture, activities and accomplishments of the district." White wants to be sure she gets the word out about the success and events going on at the district level.

White's goals passed the board unanimously.

White began her presentation on the district's strategic plan by praising teachers and students on their hard work over the last year. She said the district is one of the highest performing within the state. White praised the district's progress on implementing the elementary science kit updates into schools and aligning courses with the Next Generation Science Standards in Douglas County high schools.

White said education has changed over the last 8-10 years and the expectations of students and teachers have changed.

"As educators we want your children, our community's children to have the best opportunities, so sometimes we need to be able to do it differently and take some things off our plate," said White. "We're not very good at doing that as educators, we just keep piling it on. We need to take some things off so we can move forward and do some different things."

The board also voted to change its meeting start time to 4 p.m. and have the public comment section at 5:30 p.m. and at the end of every meeting.