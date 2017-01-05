Douglas County economic indicators show improvement | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Douglas County saw a 21.4 percent increase in sales tax revenues in October compared to the same month in 2015, according to state figures released in late December.

County merchants brought in $61.4 million, up from $50.6 million in 2015.

The county’s manufacturers led the way on that increase with merchant wholesalers of durable goods reporting $3.9 million in sales, up 38 percent from the same month in 2015.

The county’s largest category, food services and drinking places, posted a 5.5 percent decrease to $11.2 million. Most of that is collected at Stateline.

It’s second largest category, general merchandise stores, which includes both Wal-marts and the Target, brought in $7.8 million in sales, up 3 percent.

Building materials, garden equipment and supplies was up 23.2 percent to $3.4 million in October, while motor vehicle and parts sales were up 50 percent to $3.27 million. Douglas County has only one small car dealership located in Gardnerville.

Because Douglas County’s sales tax is guaranteed by the state, it received $1.2 million despite collecting only $826,815.

Stateline casinos saw a healthy bump in gaming revenue during November, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation. The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue collected $15.9 million, up 12.58 percent over November 2015.

Jobless figures for November, dropped back down to 4.9 percent in Douglas County, the lowest level since the beginning of the Great Recession.

According to the Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, there were 21,141 employed workers and 1,096 jobless at the end of the month.

The county’s labor pool was at its shallowest during the year at 21,141 for the month. Unemployment figures do not include those workers who have stopped looking for work or whose benefits have run out.

In November, 12,850 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed in Nevada, a decline of 9 percent from November of 2015. The 12-month moving average, which best represents the overall trend in claims, fell to 11,522. This was the first time this measure has fallen below 12,000 since mid-2007, said Alessandro Capello, an economist with the Research and Analysis Bureau at.