El Dorado County creates online map for road, park, trail status | TahoeDailyTribune.com

El Dorado County recently launched a new feature on its website that allows residents to monitor road, park and trail status through a map.

The map can be found on the county’s main website through a button located on the right side of the page, according to a press release. The button is named “road, park and trail status.” By clicking on the button, a map will appear.

The map will show the status of roads, parks and trails through sign icons. By clicking on the sign icons, individuals can get information about the status of the roads, parks or trails in El Dorado County. In addition, to the status of county roads, parks and trails, the map has information from inside and outside of the county from Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The map can be found at gem.edcgov.us/roadclosure/.

The feature was created to provide the most up-to-date information that is available to the county. In some cases, there could be damage to county roads, parks and trails that the county is unaware of at the time. The county asks residents to report damage using one of the following phone numbers:

For damage to county roads, bridges, etc., call 530-642-4909.

For damage to county parks or trails, call 530-621-5360.