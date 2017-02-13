El Dorado County supervisor hosting meeting to talk traffic around Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

El Dorado County supervisor hosting meeting to talk traffic around Lake Tahoe
February 13, 2017
Residents around Lake Tahoe are all too familiar with traffic congestion, particularly during holidays, weekends and other peak visiting periods throughout the year.
Traffic will be the topic of discussion at a public meeting hosted by El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel. Residents are encouraged to attend.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, at the California Conservation Corps (CCC) upstairs conference room located in Meyers at 1949 Apache Ave.
Parking will be limited due to snow storage, so the county is asking residents to carpool if possible.
According to a press release form the county, the meeting comes amid mounting concern from neighborhood residents regarding online map apps that redirect travelers to local roads instead of main roads and highways. The altered flow causes traffic jams that can hinder emergency responses in residential neighborhoods.
Topics of conversation at the meeting include: efforts currently being done to address the issue, residents’ concerns, and ideas for possible solutions.
Along with Novasel, representatives from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol also will be in attendance.
