Fire Fest turns 23: Annual all-ages event scheduled for late September
September 26, 2017
At the 23rd annual Fire Fest, helicopters are the stars. On Saturday, Sept. 30, the event returns to Tahoe's South Shore in an effort to inform the public on fire and life safety in a creative fashion.
A mix of activities is scheduled throughout the day, which begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. In addition to the helicopters — which will land just outside the venue (Hard Rock Hotel and Casino), giving attendees the chance at a close-up view — Fire Fest offers a Burn House Sprinkler demonstration, South Lake Tahoe Police Department K-9 and SWAT Team demonstrations, home safety ideas, hand out material and more.
This all-ages event also has special attractions for kids. Youth can expect water fights, face painting, fire extinguisher demonstrations, campfire safety and appearances from Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog. As children visit booths, they earn a ticket entering them into a drawing for firefighters to bring a pizza party to their school.
Fire Fest, a free event sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Kiwanis Club, is a collaboration between local fire agencies CAL FIRE, Fall Leaf Lake CSD Fire Department, Lake Valley Fire District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Tahoe Douglas Fire District and the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire Fest began as a way to highlight National Fire Prevention Week, which this year is held Sunday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 14. Learn more about Fire Prevention Week at http://www.nfpa.org, and about South Shore's Fire Fest at http://www.fs.usda.gov.
The festival takes place outside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.
