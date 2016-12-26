Free Christmas tree recycling in and around South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, South Lake Tahoe residents have several opportunities to recycle their Christmas tree free of charge.

South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling is offering free curbside Christmas tree recycling to all residential customers on normal trash pickup days between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6. All trees will be recycled into compost in the Carson Valley.

In order to dispose of trees, residents should cut trees into a length no greater than 6 feet, remove all decorations (tinsel, lights, nails and stands) and place curbside on the regular pickup day.

Flocked trees will not be accepted because they cannot be recycled into compost.

South Lake Tahoe residents also can drop Christmas trees off at the new resource recovery facility, located at 2140 Ruth Ave., free of charge. Call 530-541-5105 or visit the South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling website for more information.

Beyond South Lake Tahoe, residents in neighboring communities also have opportunities to dispose of Christmas trees.

West Slope El Dorado County residents:

Residents can bring their Christmas trees to Waste Connections, located at 4100 Throwita Way in Placerville, between Jan. 1-15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There is no charge, but there is a limit of two trees per vehicle.

All residents who have El Dorado Disposal service may place trees at the curb on regular collection days. Trees should be cut into small pieces, less than 3 feet long, and bundled with string or twine. Remove all decorations (tinsel, lights, nails and stands). Call 530-626-4141 or visit the El Dorado Disposal website.

El Dorado Hills residents:

A free tree chipping event will take place at the Community Park at a date that will be determined. The El Dorado Hills Community Services District and El Dorado Disposal sponsor this event. It is free, but is open to El Dorado Hills residents only.

Residents in south El Dorado County with Amador Disposal Service:

Trees are collected curbside for no additional charge. Call Amador Disposal at 209-274-2454 for more information.

Residents in northwest El Dorado County with Sierra Disposal Service:

Trees are collected curbside for no additional charge. Call Sierra Disposal at 530-621-4746 or 800-464-4601 for more information.

Residents in the Cameron Park Community Services District:

Residents may drop off Christmas trees between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31 at Cameron Park Lake, 2989 Cambridge Road, in the lower gravel parking lot (look for the signs), free of charge. The park is open every day from 7 a.m. to dusk. These trees will be chipped and used in Rasmussen Park.

Douglas County residents:

Residents can drop their trees at Lampe Park, across the street from the tennis courts, between Dec. 26 through Jan. 27. Trees can be disposed of at any time of day or night. All decorations must be removed from trees. Flocked trees will not be accepted.