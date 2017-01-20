GO Local & Win keeps thousands in local economy | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) recently announced GO Local & Win campaign results and grand prizewinners.

For residents, this campaign promoted and rewarded the value of shopping and dining locally. For business owners and operators, it provided an opportunity to promote and expand their base of customers.

The campaign had 53 participating businesses, which included local restaurants, retailers and recreation. Residents participated in the campaign by earning stickers, for every $25 spent, on their GO Local & Win passports during the holiday shopping season.

Tahoe Chamber received over 80 completed passports representing almost $24,000 dollars spent locally.

GO Local & Win campaign also attracted attention through the @GOLocalTahoe Facebook page, which quickly gained over 500 followers. @GOLocalTahoe followers participated in 25 social media giveaways, including the “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. The GO Local & Win grand prizewinners, announced via Facebook Live, were Stephanie Moynihan winner of $125, Chelsey Shilaikis winner of $250, and Cathy Vogelgesang winner of $500. The Tahoe Chamber would like to thank everyone who participated and congratulate all the winners!

Local business returns a larger share of their revenue back into the local economy, creates more jobs regionally and preserves the South Shore character. Expanding off the success of the GO Local & Win campaign, Tahoe Chamber encourages residents to continue to choose local first in order to build a lasting culture of support for local business and to help entrepreneurs thrive.

For the latest information on GO Local and the GO Local Valentine’s Day campaign visit the @GOLocalTahoe Facebook page, or tahoechamber.org.

The GO Local & Win campaign would not have been possible without the support of its sponsors. The Tahoe Chamber would like to send special thanks to GO Local sponsors Sierra Central Credit Union, Shops at Heavenly Village, and El Dorado County; as well as Small Business Supporter sponsors city of South Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Ski Bum, Village Center Lake Tahoe and Powder House Inc.

This article was provided by the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit http://www.tahoechamber.org.