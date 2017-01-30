KinesioActiv Physical Therapy offers new treatments on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Injuries are all too common when living in an outdoor mecca such as Lake Tahoe. Bones are broken, muscles are torn and bodies are under extreme stress when you’re out on the mountain giving it 110 percent. And treatment offerings recently expanded — KinesioActiv Physical Therapy welcomed its first client in September 2016 and the business has steadily grown.

Based in Zephyr Cove, KinesioActiv specializes in orthopedic care, empowering individuals to remain healthy, happy and active.

“I treat the spine, neck and back pain, headaches — I’m a certified orthopedic clinical specialist, a movement professional. Whether it’s back pain or hip pain, I treat the whole body from head to toe,” founder and primary clinician Warren Womack said. He opened the practice with 12 years of physical therapy experience to expose the region to his company’s unique services.

A typical session includes 50 minutes to an hour of one-on-one time with Womack, who provides corrective exercises for clients through the Mackenzie Method, which promotes the body’s potential to repair itself. The method teaches pain-reducing movement and posture techniques, creating an experience known as “movement as medication,” according to Womack.

“It’s a different level of experience than people may receive outside of corporate, hospital-based facilities. It’s more catered to the individual client in an individualized experience,” he explained.

Another unique aspect of KinesioActiv is its use of dry needling, a technique similar to acupuncture and involves targeting neurological pathways where people have pain associated with the nervous system.

“We use a thin monofilament needle and insert it into tight, restricted tissues of the body to reduce pain in targeted areas of muscle spasms, and its function is to improve a person’s condition,” Womack said.

The technique uses a “dry” needle — one without medication — and inserts it into trigger points to break the pain cycle. The practice, of which Womack says he is the first on South Shore to utilize, has its basis in Western medicine, whereas acupuncture’s background is in Chinese medicine.

KinesioActiv pricing varies based on type of injury and treatment needed.

“I offer what I term a ‘discovery session,’ where I have an initial 20-30 minutes that are complimentary for the individual — to come in and learn about their condition and concerns.

“I do a sampling of an examination with a little bit of treatment, so if people want to experience and try dry needling, I offer a session to get an idea of it,” Womack said.

KinesioActiv Physical Therapy is located at 100 McFaul Way, Suite B3. Learn more about the practice online at http://www.kinesioactiv.com.