Lake Tahoe Community College opens three art exhibits | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe Community College opens three art exhibits
January 18, 2017
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Lake Tahoe Community College will celebrate the opening of three new art exhibits with receptions from 5-7 p.m. All events will be held simultaneously and are free of charge, allowing attendees to meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.
LTCC will welcome faculty and staff from Humboldt State University’s Department of Art in the Haldan Art Gallery, located in the library building. The group’s display features work representing the variety of media, techniques and concepts in which they are each engaged. The Humboldt State staff will host an artists’ talk at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit is open through March 24, and the Haldan Art Gallery is open in the winter Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In the Foyer Gallery, located in LTCC’s fine arts building, Claudia Garza’s oil paintings will be on display in her exhibit, “Landscapes of Our Backyard.” Garza moved to Tahoe in 2004, and fell in love with the local landscape — specifically alpine meadows. Her infatuation with the outdoors led her to become a plein air painter with specific focus on the Sierra Nevada. Her scenic paintings of the environment can be seen through March 25.
The final exhibit is found in the main building commons’ Student Gallery. On display are creations from the members of Tahoe Art League, a nonprofit organization that has promoted fine art and art education since 1964. Through its exhibition, TAL looks to introduce the many subjects, techniques and styles of art that its members produce.
To learn more about the art exhibits contact Phyllis Shafer at 530-541-4660, ext. 251, or email shafer@ltcc.edu.
