Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care hosts preview of new site, takes in new bear cubs

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care's annual open house is normally the only day each year the nonprofit allows visitors onto its property; however, on Sunday, Aug. 27, LTWC welcomes the community to its construction site on Al Tahoe Boulevard to observe the progress made on its new rehabilitation center.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers, board members and staff from the organization — which raises, rehabilitates and releases injured wildlife — will be on the property to show guests what has been done to date.

"We want to make sure the community is aware of where we stand now and what we have been doing," said LTWC founder Tom Millham. "We've been doing a lot; it's just underground or below the perimeter foundations, which are now all completed."

The new center is approximately halfway funded, and the next step includes framing the buildings and cages.

"Volunteers will be there to explain what each of the cages are and do a comparison with the cages we have now," Millham noted. "We're happy to answer any questions."

Sunday's event is of an open format, allowing guests to walk around the site at their own pace. Hot dogs, soft drinks and chips are offered for a $5 donation, encouraging guests to take their time learning about the new property.

The site is located at 1551 Al Tahoe Blvd.

Animal updates

At the start of August LTWC welcomed two new bear cubs to its current facility off Elks Club Drive, bringing its total count up to six.

"One of them was here locally — about a quarter-mile from our house. She came in August 9 and we call her Sky because we got her on Skyline [Drive]," said Millham.

For several weeks Sky was observed walking around the Elks Club area without her mother. After receiving authorization from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, LTWC trapped the cub and brought her to the rehabilitation center.

A few days later the organization took in a cub from Southern California who was found without his mother in Burns Canyon. Nicknamed 'Burns,' the cub arrived at LTWC on August 13 and weighed just over 32 pounds.

Sky and Burns joined four cubs already under the care of LTWC: The first, Nevada (male), arrived on May 21 from Nevada City; Layton (male) arrived from Mendocino County on June 23; Fillmore (female) was brought in June 24; and on the Fourth of July 'Bliss' (female) was picked up from D.L. Bliss State Park, where she had been hit by a car.

All cubs were acquired with approval from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and according to Millham are on the road to recovery.

"They're all eating and putting on weight. I can't see anything adversely going on at this time, and we're anticipating good rehabilitation from all six.

"We expect in January or February they'll all be released back to where they came from," he explained.

Learn more about LTWC on Facebook (@laketahoewildlifecare) or at http://www.ltwc.org.