Lake Tahoe’s Bass Camp and Reggae festivals will not return in 2017 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The ever-popular Bass Camp and Reggae festivals, produced by PR Entertainment, are not returning to South Shore this year.

Back in January Paul Reder, the production company's founder, originally planned to hold the events in late July but had yet to lock down a venue. Both Bass Camp and Reggae fests have taken place in parking lots for the past four years — the latest being Hard Rock Hotel and Casino — but Reder expressed a desire to move the events to a venue with grass.

"We don't want to produce events in parking lots anymore — that's the main reason we're not doing it on South Shore this year," Reder explained. "Fans have made it clear they want them on grass, and we want that to happen."

While Reder preferred to have the events on Tahoe's South Shore, he eventually coordinated with a site on the north side of the lake; however, due to the snow pack accumulated this year, the location became less than ideal.

"We had to make a call regarding the level of snow they had this year. It's June and what generally is a wide open field is still under snow, and they just got another foot," Reder said. "The ground is so saturated with water it wouldn't be able to hold production, staging, sound and lights."

According to a press release from PR Entertainment, even if all snow melted from now through the previously scheduled July festival date there would remain large pools of water that would prevent the ground from supporting the main stage.

Because of the last-minute nature of unforeseen issues caused by the recent winter, the production company was unable to secure an alternative location for this year's festivals and acquire necessary permits and approvals.

This does not mean, however, that Bass Camp and Reggae festivals will not return in the future.

"We are working with the city of South Lake Tahoe right now on a new proposed festival site. We have site surveys happening this week with members of the city and their team, and are working diligently to get those areas permitted and approved to announce festivals for 2018," Reder said. He is waiting upon final permits, expected by the end of 2017, before releasing the name of the prospected site.

Although the large-scale festivals are not happening this summer, Bass Camp and Reggae fests are continuing to produce shows year-round: Bass Camp hosts its fifth anniversary party with electronic artist NERO at Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno on Saturday, July 8, and live reggae is held at The Loft in Heavenly Village every Sunday evening at 9 p.m.

Tickets for Bass Camp's fifth anniversary show range from $20-$30. Additional information is available online at http://www.basscampfest.com.