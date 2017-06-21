Live at Lakeview starts sixth season on Tahoe’s South Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Additional information about Tahoe Truck Stop Food Truck Weekend will be released as the event draws near.

“It ties to Live at Lakeview, as the Saturday of that weekend — the 15th — we’re doing a late night show inside the American Legion with Afrolicious, who headlines Live at Lakeview for free that Thursday,” Schultz said.

On Course Events is set to host Tahoe Truck Stop Food Truck Weekend, a three-day event held July 14-16 that will feature approximately eight food trucks specializing in a variety of cuisines.

One of Tahoe's free, live, lakefront music series kicks off on the South Shore on Thursday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m.

That's right — Live at Lakeview returns for its sixth season this week with performances from local five-piece Mescalito and Portland's Scott Pemberton Band.

"Scott Pemberton is a big favorite and a huge force in the music scene right now. We're excited to have him back," said Leslie Schultz, marketing director of On Course Events, the company that produces the concert series.

The evening will be one that celebrates blues-rock sound: Mescalito plays hits from genre frontrunners including The Allman Brothers Band, Eric Clapton and Neil Young, while Pemberton's blend of funky surf rock, jazz and blues will have you grooving throughout the night.

During the course of the summer series, which continues each Thursday through Aug. 31, attendees can expect to hear a mix of sound ranging from reggae to Americana, Latin, soul and more.

"We're really excited to have an all-time summer — the lake is higher than it's been in a long time, which creates an amazing backdrop for the fantastic bands we have coming in. There's a lot of new music, which is really exciting, but we have some favorites returning as well," Schultz noted.

Those who have attended Live at Lakeview in years past will recognize returning headliners Pemberton, Diego's Umbrella and the Wesley Orsolic Band. Apart from the three, the 11-week series showcases the talent of musicians new to the Lakeview Commons stage.

"A new one you don't want to miss is Afrolicious. They're an incredible funk band from San Francisco who is also going to be at the High Sierra Music Festival. They're all over the festival scene, but you get to see them here first and for free," Schultz said.

In addition to live music, Live at Lakeview welcomes a variety of vendors that allow guests to shop local merchandise and food. Last year's all-new hammock lounge returns for the entire 2017 series thanks to Bakpocket Products. The area gives concert-goers the chance to lay back and relax while listening to tunes.

"Not a lot has changed [over the years], but what's grown is the support from the community over the last six years. That's completely the reason the concerts are able to happen. The support from the city of South Lake Tahoe in providing the venue, all the way down to smaller sponsors who you see at the bottom of the poster — it's a tribe," Schultz said.

Live at Lakeview is held at Lakeview Commons, located at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Lakeview Avenue. Parking is limited, and an off-site lot is available at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center (1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.).

Walking and biking are strongly encouraged, and the venue hosts a free bike valet each week.

"We are dedicating the bike valet to Rocky. He was a gentleman on our crew who recently passed away in a bike accident. He set [the valet] up every week for the past few years, so this is an opportunity to talk about bike safety too," Schultz explained.

Additional information about the free summer concert series is available at http://www.liveatlakeview.com.