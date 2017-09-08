Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe joins with Sierra House Elementary School for 4th annual plant sale

The UCCE (University of California Cooperative Extension) Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe began its fourth annual plant sale on Friday, June 9, by selling vegetable plants at the Ski Run Farmers Market. The event continues on Saturday, Sept. 9, as the organization partners with Sierra House Elementary School to sell natives and other perennials.

The plant sale lasts from 9 a.m. through noon, or until all plants are sold. Attendees will be able to tour the Sierra House's growing domes and native gardens, in addition to receiving handcrafted student garden art in exchange for a donation to the elementary school's gardening program.

Master gardeners will also be on-site to answer any questions.

"Whether it be growing vegetables, learning which plants attract butterflies and bees, finding out how to keep a garden growing with less water, or learning about various phenology studies that are taking place in our area, you will find a wealth of information," states a press release from Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe.

The organization is comprised of trained locals who share horticulture-based knowledge with fellow gardeners in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The plant sale benefits Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe programs such as workshops, classes and events. The sale is held at Sierra House Elementary School, located at 1701 Remington Trail.

Recommended Stories For You

Learn more on Facebook (@LakeTahoeMG) or at http://www.ucanr.edu/sites/mglaketahoe.