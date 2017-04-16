Meeting on South Lake Tahoe senior center set for Thursday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County are hosting a meeting Thursday, April 20, to discuss future needs of the senior center after an original meeting was canceled.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place this past week, however, inclement weather led to the meeting being rescheduled. The rescheduled meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the center, located at 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Elected officials hope to gather ideas and suggestions for the 10,000-square-foot facility, which servers as a gathering place and an activity center for local seniors. According to the city's website, the center has a lending library, a lounge and free internet access offered in a computer lab, along with various meeting rooms.