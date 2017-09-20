Meyers Area Plan updated for first time since 1993

A land-use and zoning plan for the community of Meyers, intended to be reexamined every five years, is finally being updated after nearly 25 years.

The final draft of the 145-page Meyers Area Plan was released for public input earlier this month, compiling goals, policies and projects intended to improve traffic flow, walkability, recreation and the overall look of the community.

"We talked a lot about not just creating another planning document, but to actually get some improvements on the ground and have this result in some implementation and community betterment in the near term because not much has happened in Meyers since the 1993 plan was adopted, to be honest," said Brendan Ferry, a principal planner for El Dorado County.

The document was a joint venture between the county, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, a team of consultants and an advisory council made of seven Meyers residents.

The document was a joint venture between the county, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, a team of consultants and an advisory council made of seven Meyers residents.

Among a slew of proposed projects, the updated plan includes a comprehensive look at the already-underway Meyers Corridor Operational Improvement project, which seeks to construct a "multimodal complete street strategy" by adding more lighting, signs, crosswalks, and other roadway improvements to the stretch of U.S. 50.

Recommended Stories For You

The plan suggests more public art, "buffer landscaping" along U.S. 50 to reduce the traffic noise, a multi-use trail undercrossing the U.S. 50 Upper Truckee Bridge, as well as the creation of parking areas for drivers to put on and take off chains in the winter.

"That's a huge deal for Meyers," said Ferry, citing the safety and traffic issues chain control can cause in the corridor.

Acting as a road map for the future, the plan calls for the creation of additional recreational trails, the planting of more Sierra juniper seedlings, uniform sign displays for businesses, and the potential relocation of the agricultural inspection station to outside of Meyers, to name a handful of the proposals.

So why the lapse in time between plan updates?

"Funding is always an issue with local governments," said Ferry. "I think we were just waiting for the right opportunity and that presented itself when TRPA finally updated their 1987 regional plan which was supposed to be a 20-year documents."

The update to the TRPA Regional Plan was approved in Dec. 2012.

Resident David Reichal was one of the members of the Meyers Advisory Council, and despite giving input on the document in meetings spanning several years, he doesn't believe the adoption of the plan will have any immediate impact on the community.

"I think that it's a reasonably good document. I don't think it's going to change much. I don't think it's going to massively improve things; I don't think it's going to massively harm things," said Reichal. "The area plan is a very high-level document that is really just a subset of the larger county plan and the TRPA regional plan."

"The larger trends that shape Meyers are not shaped on this 100-page government document," he added.

The 30-day comment period on the final draft ends on Oct. 6. Comments can be submitted to brendan.ferry@edcgov.us, and a presentation on the plan will be presented to the TRPA Regional Plan Implementation Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the North Tahoe Events Center.

To view the area plan, visit http://www.edcgov.us/meyers.