Nevada Guard members Texas-bound to help with Hurricane Harvey

A crew of five Nevada Air Guardsmen was set to fly a C-130 Hercules Cargo Aircraft to Texas on Thursday and assist the Texas National Guard with airlift operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The crew was set to depart Thursday at 8 a.m. The C-130 flew into Fort Worth, Texas, to receive its final mission instructions from the Texas Guard before joining the airlift operations.

It's likely the aircraft will remain in Texas for at least four days. A C-130 is capable of delivering 42,000 pounds of cargo and is renowned for its ability to land in remote locations on unpaved landing strips.

A Nevada Army Guard crew is headed to Texas to assist in emergency operations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Eight crew members took off in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Wednesday from the Guard's aviation support facility at Reno-Stead Airport north of Reno.

Sgt. Erick Studenicka says the helicopter can carry 36 people and haul more than 25 tons of equipment and supplies.

He said the crew was expected to land in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon to receive its final instructions from Texas National Guard officers. They're expected to be assigned to search and rescue missions in the Houston area.

The Nevada Army and Air Guard sent multiple units to New Orleans in 2005 to help respond to Hurricane Katrina.

