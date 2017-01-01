Nevada residents can now be buried in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

On Sunday, Jan. 1, a new bill allowing Nevada residents the opportunity to be buried in Happy Homestead Cemetery will go into effect. Passed both the assembly and senate earlier this year, the bill allows the Happy Homestead Cemetery District in South Lake Tahoe to inter Nevada residents living in Glenbrook, Cave Rock, Skyland, Zephyr Cove, Round Hill, Elk Point, Kingsbury and Stateline.

In order for the district to inter Nevada residents from these communities, district cemeteries must have adequate space for the foreseeable future, according to the bill, which also states the district must possess “an endowment care fund that requires a contribution for every interment of at least the minimum amount,” as well as requiring the payment of a nonresident fee.

The two amounts will be set on Wednesday, Jan. 18, when the policy is discussed at a board meeting.

For additional information, contact Happy Homestead Cemetery District at 530-541-7070.

Happy Homestead Cemetery is located at 1261 Johnson Blvd.