New 20-unit housing project underway by Heavenly Gondola | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Just a couple months after the completion of Zalanta's 30 condominiums across the street from the Heavenly Gondola, another multi-family residential project is underway right next to the lift.

Construction began this summer on the soon-to-be gated community, Gondola Vista Estates, located next to Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Lake Tahoe. The project includes ten buildings, each containing two homes ranging in size from 2,500 to 4,500 square feet.

After changing hands several times, the 3.4-acre project site is now held by Gondola Vista Development Company LLC, which is partially owned by local Realtor, contractor and developer Clinton Schue. Schue's construction company, A Level Above, is building the detached duplex homes.

Schue did not return calls from the Tribune to comment on the project.

According to a staff report composed by the South Lake Tahoe Planning Department back in 2016, the project has taken years to get off the ground.

Back in 2008, the site was approved by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and city of South Lake Tahoe for a 20-unit timeshare project along with four residential affordable housing units. The project was never built, and in 2016, a Planning Commission hearing was scheduled for the project.

Following concerns from the public regarding a setback variance request and conflicts with the proposed U.S. 50 realignment at the hearing, the project was ultimately redesigned. The four units of affordable housing were removed and the remaining 20 units were changed to residential condominiums, not timeshares.

The four-to-six-bedroom homes are designed with a modern mountain look, two-car garages, and other "luxury" elements, according to the real estate broker.

"Granite, natural stone heated floors, hickory hardwood floors, hydronic floor heating, corten metal and hardy siding, metal roofing, electric car charging stations, full sprinkler systems, multiple zone heating are just some of the finishes you can find in these homes," reads a description of the Gondola Vista homes on RE/MAX Lake Tahoe Real Estate's website.

The gated community can be accessed via a driveway that comes off of Lake Parkway directly behind Heavenly Village. A 130-foot sidewalk will be constructed from the driveway to the intersection of Lake Parkway and Heavenly Village Way.

There are no prices listed for the homes, nor an estimated time for completion of construction.