No raise in Douglas County manager contract

Extension of a contract with County Manager Larry Werner won’t include a raise.

County commissioners could extend Werner’s contract through Dec. 31, 2018, on Thursday.

The contract has been in place since February 2016, when Werner took the county’s reins from Jim Nichols, who left the job by mutual agreement with commissioners.

Either the county or Werner may terminate the contract with 30-days notice without penalty.

Under the contract, Werner will be paid $14,333 a month, which includes salary, insurance, travel, housing and per diem.

County commissioners debated extending Werner’s contract at their July meeting at Lake Tahoe.

County commissioners voted 4-1 to bring Werner’s contract back for renewal. Commissioner Dave Nelson opposed extending the contract.

“I think it’s time to start looking for a new county manager,” Nelson said at the meeting. “How soon can we start the process?”

The county offered the assistant county manager to

Bradley Hurley, information technology officer for the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, at the salary of $105,000.

At the July meeting, resident Lynn Muzzy said he felt that Werner, a registered Democrat, favored county employees over taxpayers.

Werner confirmed that he is a registered Democrat.

A long-time Douglas County resident, Werner retired as Carson City manager before briefly running the county after Steve Mokrohisky moved to Oregon.