‘Not in our county’: Marijuana establishments snuffed out by Douglas County Commissioners | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Marijuana establishments may be legal in Nevada, but not in Douglas County.

County Commissioners on Thursday followed in the footsteps of the Planning Commission and voted unanimously against allowing marijuana establishments in the county.

"I'm here to say not in our county — don't want it," Commissioner Steve Thaler said. "If that makes us too conservative, I'll live with it."

Ordinance 2017-1481 prohibits "marijuana establishment uses, including cultivation, testing, product manufacturing, distribution and retail facilities in all Douglas County zoning districts," according to a memo provided by the county.

The ordinance does not prohibit the use of recreational marijuana in Douglas County or the growing of plants for personal use by qualified people.

Various area general improvement districts and the sheriff are in support of the ordinance, said Deputy District Attorney Cynthea Gregory.

During public comment, one person spoke against the ordinance while four spoke in favor of it.

"We should not increase recreational retardation," said Lance Crowley, a substance abuse counselor.

Douglas County residents in November rejected Nevada ballot Question 2, also known as the Marijuana Act, by more than 4,000 votes. The ballot question was approved statewide by 99,000 votes.

Under Question 2, Douglas County is permitted two marijuana retail establishments. Carson City is allowed four establishments and Washoe County is allowed upward of 20. The closest medical dispensary to Douglas County is in Carson City on Clearview Drive. It opened in the fall of 2016.

Question 2 allows people age 21 and over to possess up to one ounce or less of marijuana or an eighth of an ounce of concentrated marijuana.