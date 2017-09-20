Open house on One Nevada Transportation Plan scheduled for Thursday at Lake Tahoe
September 20, 2017
The Nevada Department of Transportation is holding a series of open houses, including one at Lake Tahoe, to gather public feedback on its One Nevada Transportation Plan.
The plan prioritizes NDOT's projects throughout the state for the next 20 years.
"With funding limitations an ongoing reality, it is critical that we prioritize investments across that state to maximize their benefits and support continued growth," said an NDOT press release. "NDOT would like to hear your thoughts on what's important to you and where you think we should focus our priorities."
The Lake Tahoe meeting will take place Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m. The meeting is being hosted at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency office at 128 Market St. in Stateline.
The next closest meetings will be in Carson City on Sept. 27 from 6-8 p.m. in the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., and on Sept. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
For more information on the plan visit OneNVPlan.com.
