Round Hill Jewelers relocates closer to Stateline | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tim Rubsam began his career as a jeweler back in 1981 when he sized rings for a pawn shop in Texas.

"I've been in the jewelry business ever since. I moved to Reno and was a trade shop jeweler for a long time — I'd pick up jobs from jewelry stores that didn't have jewelers and I'd take it back and I'd do it for them," Rubsam said.

Today he operates Round Hill Jewelers, which he's owned since 2007.

"When Kenny Weinstein, who was an associate of mine, passed away it left a hole up here so I moved in and took over the hole because I had sold my business in Carson City and was looking for a new spot," Rubsam noted.

Round Hill Jewelers offers custom design and in-house repair — approximately one-half of requests are for watches, according to Rubsam — among other services.

"We do mostly custom design and manufacturing here. There are quite a few places that just sell jewelry, but we do more than that: We remount, make things from scratch, custom design and manufacture jewelry — we're actually jewelers.

"I say we're a fine jewelry store: We sell diamonds, varietals, gemstones — we also have an extensive line of Tahoe jewelry that's really popular," Rubsam said.

Repairs are conducted with the help of a laser welder, and custom design models are prepared with a 3-D printer.

"We design with our CAD — computer-aided design — software; we have programs that we use to design your ring on the computer and then 3-D print the model. You can get an idea of exactly what your piece will look like before we make it, instead of just having a sketch.

"We're also the only place on the mountain with a state-of-the-art laser welder. It's really good for repairing all kinds of jewelry that we previously were not able to repair: costume jewelry, eyeglasses, all kinds of titanium and alternative metals.

"Before, when we used to do everything with a torch, we were very limited on what we could work on. But with the laser, it doesn't use any heat, so we can weld all kinds of things without damaging fragile stones," Rubsam stated.

The storefront recently relocated from Round Hill Square to a spot on U.S. 50 closer to Stateline out of a need for more manufacturing space.

"It's a bigger location; it's really nice. The other place — I just outgrew it," Rubsam explained.

But that hasn't been the only positive thing to come from the move.

"The exposure is better here, too: We face the highway. Inside that square the exposure wasn't very good for the drive-by traffic. Locals knew I was there, but people that drive by on the highway didn't have a clue.

"So it's already been a lot better with the exposure because I have my sign that faces the highway. You notice it when you drive by. It's great; I'm excited," Rubsam said.

Round Hill Jewelers is located at 183 U.S. 50. Learn more about the business online at http://www.roundhilljewelers.com.