South Lake Tahoe seeks proposal for VHR monitoring, other projects
November 14, 2017
The city of South Lake Tahoe is seeking proposals for three different projects.
The most pressing of the three is for a firm that can assist with identifying un-permitted vacation home rentals (VHRs) within city limits. Additionally, the city hopes the firm can propose a system to assist with VHR monitoring, notification and reporting.
In September, City Council heard from the CEO of Host Compliance, a company that uses software to, among other things, track down un-permitted VHRs. As the Tribune reported at the time, the presentation received an overwhelmingly positive response from City Council.
Proposals are due on or before Nov. 20 by 5 p.m.
The city also is seeking proposals for somebody to operate the concession services at Lakeview Commons. Proposals are due on or before Dec. 8 by 5 p.m.
Lastly, the city is seeking a proposal for operating the rental and storage of non-motorized personal watercrafts and beach amenities at the El Dorado Beach boat launch facility.
Proposals are due no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
All of the city's request for proposals can be found at http://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=14997#.
